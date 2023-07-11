Ken Ofori-Atta is running the economy in a ‘trial and error' approach —Bernard Mornah

11.07.2023 LISTEN

The Former National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC) Bernard Mornah has stated that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is economic clueless.

According to Mr. Mornah, the economy is in a bad state due to a trial-and-error style of managing affairs.

Speaking on TV3 on July 11, he said the Minister of Finance is running the economy as one that lacks planning describing it as “fire service way of dealing with disasters.”

“The Minister of Finance and his appointees are running the economy on the basis of Jack where are you, you know that play when we were kids we used to do Jack where are you, you go to a corner and go and hide and you shout 'I am here.' That is precisely what I mean by a try and error type of economy or what I describe as the Ghana National Service way of dealing with disasters.

“You only hear there is a disaster and you start running there. The level of planning is virtually zero. The economic projections don’t add up. We are doing trial and error with our economy and everything is as confused as the Minister of Finance himself. The president had appropriately diagnosed the challenges of the economy for which reason he came out so loud and eloquently to speak in such a manner and for seven years down the line we still live in that type of economy then what was the purpose of the government you inherited?” Bernard Mornah stated.