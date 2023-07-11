He undermined the lawful judicial process — Gyakye Quayson’s lawyers drag K.T Hammond to court

Kobina Tahir Hammond, Minister for Trade and Industry

Lawyers for James Gyakye Quayson, Member of Parliament for Assin North have filed an application to commit the Minister for Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond to prison for contempt of court over comments he made in an interview.

In an interview on Oyerepa TV on July 4, 2023, Mr. Hammond categorically stated that Mr. Quayson "would be going to prison" over charges of deceiving public officers to acquire state documents.

Mr. Hammond compared Mr. Quayson's case to that of the late Bawku Central MP Adamu Dramani Sakande, who was jailed for lying about his citizenship.

"There is something we call precedence at the court. This is the same thing that happened with Adamu Sakande. He came to this house, the same NDC members were the ones who sacked him from parliament and took him to court. He was imprisoned and he eventually died and was buried. It is the same matter," Mr. Hammond said.

Lawyers for Mr. Quayson argue that Mr. Hammond's comments are in contempt of the court currently trying Mr. Quayson and violate his right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

In an affidavit in support of the application, lawyer for Mr. Quayson Justin Pwavra Teriwajah stated: "By the words of the Respondent which have been widely publicized and internationally, the Respondent is violating the right of the Accused/Applicant to be presumed innocent as well as the right of the accused to a fair trial."

He added that "the said words of the Respondent are also in contempt of this Honourable Court as they are extremely prejudicial to the lawful process of this Honourable Court. That such prejudice undermines the lawful judicial process and may even bring the said judicial process into disrepute."

The committal hearing for contempt of court against Mr. Hammond is scheduled for July 11, 2023.

Meanwhile, Mr. Quayson's criminal trial continues in the High Court.