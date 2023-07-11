‘It’s an issue of worry’ — Sheikh Shaibu raises concerns over calls to grant Marijuana license

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, has raised concerns about calls to grant license for cannabis cultivation in Ghana due to its financial benefits.

He says more consultation is needed to address health risks should the move, which he finds inappropriate be considered.

In an interview on Accra-based JoyNews’ PM Express on Monday, July 1, Sheikh Shaibu stated, "Matters of drugs must generally be considered as an issue of worry because of the consequences on users."

He said there has not been enough public education about the potential harms of legalizing cannabis.

"I don't think there has been enough consultation to educate the communities about the harmlessness of the policy as it stands at the moment," Sheikh Shaibu said.

The Muslim leader has warned that legalization may worsen the already abused substance.

He questioned how authorities would monitor products and substances produced from cannabis to ensure the compliance of the 0.3% THC limit.

"What is the monitoring mechanism that guarantees us that we don't have a brand that comes with more than the required THC of 0.3%?" Sheikh Shaibu asked.

Sheikh Shaibu said Ghana has yet to successfully tackle drug abuse, making the case for caution on cannabis legalization.

"We have not succeeded in fighting drug abuse and we are now going to legalize the use of such materials," he told Joy News.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court recently declared as unconstitutional a section of the Narcotic Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019) which allows licence to be granted to an entity to cultivate a small quantity of cannabis, popularly referred to as "wee" in Ghana for industrial and medicinal purposes.

In a 4-3 majority decision on Wednesday, July 28, 2022, a seven-member panel of the apex court held that Section 43 of Act 1019 violated Article 106 of the 1992 Constitution, which details the processes a bill must go through before it is passed into law by Parliament, and was therefore null and void, a decision the apex court reaffirmed by a 5-4 majority June this year.