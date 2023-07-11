2024 elections: Mahama to win regardless of whoever NPP presents — Poll

A new poll predicting the outcome of Ghana's 2024 general elections shows that former President John Mahama is likely to defeat any candidate the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would present.

The Global InfoAnalytics poll, conducted in July 2023, found that Mr Mahama enjoys significant leads over the two frontrunners for the NPP flagbearer position - Vice President Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen.

Mahama is currently leading Bawumia by 55% to 37% among registered voters and beats Alan Kyeremanten by 54% to 39%, the poll revealed.

The poll indicates that Mr Mahama has maintained or even increased his lead compared to April 2023.

It shows Mahama would beat both Bawumia and Kyerematen among registered voters as well as likely voters.

“In the race for the Jubilee House, the poll shows both DMB and AKK losing grounds to John Dramani Mahama (JDM) compared to the April 2023.

“JDM now leads DMB by 55% to 37% with 8% of voters saying they intend to vote for someone else (JDM led DMB by 55% to 38% in the April 2023 poll). The poll also shows JDM leading AKK by 54% to 39% with 7% saying they will vote for someone else. (JDM led AKK by 54% to 40% in the April 2023 poll),” the survey, released on Monday, July 10 noted.

The poll sampled over 6,000 voters across the country from June 30 to July 7, with a margin of error of 1.66%.

Find the full report here https://1drv.ms/b/s!AjkwSuYBHbHh7x-t2g_BUNGLv7HD?e=KY4j4j