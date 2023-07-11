Ghana on high alert over bird flu outbreak in Togo; 1,450 birds killed

Ghana is on high alert following the outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza A (H5N1) also called bird flu in Lomé, Togo.

The outbreak was announced by the Volta Regional Health Directorate which indicated that over 1000 birds have been killed following the outbreak.

The Ghana Health Service in a statement dated July 7 said, “The Volta Regional Health Directorate wishes to notify all stakeholders of the outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza A(H5N1) in Lomé, Togo, on the 22nd June 2023.

The outbreak has killed about 1,450 of a flock of 1,500 birds, with the remaining birds being culled. All districts, particularly those bordering the Republic of Togo, health facilities, and port health units are to heighten their surveillance activities for HPAI A(H5N1) disease”.

The GHS in its statement cautioned residents residing in the region to avoid direct contact with wild birds and further urged them to observe them only from a distance.

“As a general precaution, whenever possible people should avoid direct contact with wild birds and observe them only from a distance. Wild birds can be infected with avian (bird) influenza (flu) A viruses even if they do not look sick. Avoid unprotected contact with domestic birds (poultry) that look sick or have died. Do not touch surfaces that may be contaminated with saliva, mucous, or faeces from wild or domestic birds.”

“Use protective equipment like gloves, an N95 respirator if available or, if not available, a well-fitting facemask and eye protection. Avoid touching your mouth, nose, or eyes after contact with birds or surfaces that may be contaminated with saliva, mucous, or faeces from wild or domestic birds,” the GHS advised in its statement.

The GHS further urged health facilities to heighten their surveillance activities for HPAI A(H5N1) disease.

-citinewsroom