Refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park officially opens today

The refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park will officially be opened to the public on Tuesday, July 11.

The Park which attracted lots of patrons on the initial opening last week was closed down temporarily to allow for preparations towards the commercial operations.

This development was announced in a statement signed by the Acting Director of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Mr. Edward on July 7.

But a similar statement issued by Mr. Edward Quao Acting Director of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, said “The redeveloped and modernized Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park (KNMP) is officially opened to the General Public from Tuesday 11, 2023. The Park was temporarily closed to allow for preparations towards the Commercial Operations. We wish all visitors a pleasant and enriching experience”.

The facility which houses the remains of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and his wife, Fathia Nkrumah and located on the former polo grounds in Accra, where Ghana's independence was declared was refurbished at the cost of $3.5 million.

