James Gyakye Quayson drags KT Hammond to court for contempt

The Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency James Gyakye Quayson has cited the Minister of Trade and Industry for contempt following an interview Kobina Tahir Hammond granted a Kumasi-based television station.

In the said interview on Oyerepa TV on Tuesday, July 4, KT Hammond, as he is popularly known, proclaimed that Mr Gyakye Quayson will go to prison.

Lawyers of the Assin North Constituency filed a writ at the High Court on Friday, July 7, claiming the interview violates the right of Mr Gyakye Quayson to be presumed innocent as well as enjoy a fair trial.

In the writ, counsel Justin Pwavra Teriwajah stated that “the said words of the Respondent are also in contempt of this Honourable Court as they are extremely prejudicial to the lawful process of this Honourable Court”.

He added that KT Hammond, who is also the Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa Constituency, is brazenly usurping the function of the trial judge.

He said the Court as per Article 126(2) of the 1992 Constitution has the power to commit KT Hammond “and the people of his ilk for contempt of itself in order to keep the streams of justice pure”.

The writ wants the Minister to be brought before the Court “and tried for contempt of court and sentenced to prison if found guilty”.

Mr Gyakye Quayson is standing trial for perjury after he was said to have lied in filing his nomination ahead of the 2020 elections despite holding dual citizenship.

-3news.com

