ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Will 2024 elections be about development or the usual unending pure propaganda – Theodora Wood questions

Headlines Will 2024 elections be about development or the usual unending pure propaganda – Theodora Wood questions
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Former Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood, is wondering if the upcoming 2024 general elections in Ghana would focus on policies and development or the usual propaganda.

During the investiture of a new District Governor for Rotary Club’s District 9104, Justice Georgina Theodora Wood urged stakeholders to prioritize developmental issues and explore ways to improve the country.

She emphasized the need to create hope for the future by channelling energy and resources into meaningful development, rather than engaging in endless propaganda.

“Only a year more, we will be preparing to go to the polls, once again to elect national leaders for this beautiful country. Do we wish to create hope for the future by channelling our energies and other resources to developmental issues?.”

“Or is it going to be another unending trend of pure propaganda as usual? It bears emphasis that deliberate falsehoods, misinformation and dishonesty have destroyed the reputation and homes of many,” she said.

The investiture ceremony was attended by distinguished representatives and high-profile dignitaries, including former President John Agyekum-Kufuor and Rotary International Director Patrick Chisanga.

Justice Georgina Theodora Wood also recognized the significant contributions of Rotarians to society and stressed the importance of empowering women, promoting peacebuilding, and actively engaging in conflict resolution.

District Governor David Osei Amankwah outlined three priority areas for his term. Firstly, he plans to empower and encourage youth through skills training and support for employment and entrepreneurial development. Secondly, he aims to implement impactful legacy projects such as providing solar vaccine shelters to address gaps in cold chain equipment at health facilities.

Lastly, he intends to support environmental sustainability through tree-planting initiatives, aligning with the government’s efforts through the Forestry Commission.

Rotary International Director Patrick Chisanga commended Ghana for achieving standalone district status and highlighted the potential for increased resources and growth.

He encouraged the district to identify pressing needs and seize available funding opportunities, citing Rotary’s significant contributions to combating malaria and other diseases.

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

3 hours ago

World Bank Managing Director for Operations, Anna Bjerde World Bank Managing Director, Anna Bjerde to visit Ghana

3 hours ago

I feel threatened by Bryan Acheampong – Spokesperson for Buffer food suppliers I feel threatened by Bryan Acheampong – Spokesperson for Buffer food suppliers

3 hours ago

I will not relent on demolitions to fix Ho — MCE on flooding ‘I will not relent on demolitions to fix Ho’ — MCE on flooding

3 hours ago

Sunyani Forest District searches for missing staff Sunyani Forest District searches for missing staff

4 hours ago

Four MPs in Effutu, Gomoa join forces to settle disputes between communities, protect ancestral lands Four MPs in Effutu, Gomoa join forces to settle disputes between communities, pr...

4 hours ago

Fight against corruption like youre doing with homosexuality —Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah to MPs Fight against corruption like you’re doing with homosexuality — Dr. Benjamin Otc...

4 hours ago

We're not ungrateful like you for endorsing Bawumia after Akoto Afriyie supported you to win the seat — NPP Group blasts Kwadaso MP We're not ungrateful like you for endorsing Bawumia after Akoto Afriyie supporte...

4 hours ago

VIDEO: 122 out of 137 NPP MPs have endorsed Bawumia, three more to follow — Majority Leader reveals [VIDEO]: ‘122 out of 137 NPP MPs have endorsed Bawumia, three more to follow’ — ...

4 hours ago

NPP Primaries: Alan will be best candidate to lead and make us break the eight —Catherine Afeku NPP Primaries: ‘Alan will be best candidate to lead and make us break the eight’...

4 hours ago

Mahama refused to condemn gayism during his tenure but hes not gay —Dr. Okoe Boye ‘Mahama refused to condemn gayism during his tenure but he’s not gay’ — Dr. Okoe...

Just in....
body-container-line