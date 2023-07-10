KAIPTC partners Austrian Ministry of Defence to train political advisors for UN Missions in Africa

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) is hosting a two-week Political Adviser Course for Peace Support Operations in Africa.

The training just like five others carried out in the past is being organised by the Centre in collaboration with the Austrian Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The overall objective of the course is to train Political Advisors for UN Missions in Africa, AU and ECOWAS operations and missions. It is also meant to enable senior personnel from African countries and organizations to know the core tasks of Political Advisors (PolAds) working on conflict and crisis and improve the quality of information they provide.

Speaking at a ceremony to open the two-week course on Monday, July 10, the Commandant of KAIPTC, Maj Gen Richard Addo Gyane said the role of political advisors has become crucial now more than ever at a time when the West African sub-region and the African continent as a whole is witnessing a surge in international efforts to end wars.

He argued that with the unprecedented number of peace operations and political missions that have been deployed to deal with crises and violent conflict and to maintain or restore peace, training for political advisors cannot be taken for granted.

“The vacuum created by the absence of peace enables discord and anarchy to prevail, and this results in corresponding stagnation and devastation of societies. It is for this reason that this course is being organised to formalise training of Political Advisors for Commanders of Operations and/or Heads of Missions of UN/AU/ECOWAS missions,” the KAIPTC Commandant explained.

Maj Gen Richard Addo Gyane

While expressing confidence in course facilitators to equip participants with the necessary tools to enable them to function effectively and efficiently in their current or future roles as Political Advisors, Maj Gen Richard Addo Gyane further charged participants to learn as much as possible

“I have no doubt that this training will expose you to internationally-required competencies and standards for Political Advisors and I am certain that it will enable you to better understand the dynamics of conflict and crises management in order to function effectively in MultiDimensional Peace Support Operations,” he added.

In his concluding remarks, Maj Gen Richard Addo Gyane thanked the Austrian Federal Ministry of Defence for the initiative to bring the course to KAIPTC and the generous support for the joint effort to strengthen peace and security in Africa.

Speaking to the media on the course, a Representative from the Austrian Ministry of Defense, Counsellor Günther Barnet said his country is elated to partner with KAIPTC to continue the training of Political Advisors for the 6th time.

Counsellor Günther Barnet

He indicated that even though Austria does not have colonial interest, the country is interested in a stable African continent because both Africa and Europe are connected.

“Everything that happens here [in Africa] has an impact in Europe Africa and vice versa…Let’s not be divided by the challenges that we face….We believe a course for political advisors is very important. I hope we can all take a lot from this training,” Counsellor Günther Barnet stressed.

Engaging the media on the sidelines of the opening, Comfort Whitfield, a Liberian working with the UN Mission in Mali expressed her delight to be participating in the training.

She explained that she is confident it will equip her with the knowledge to make better analyses to improve her work at the UN.

“I’m happy to be here because, for a long time, I have wanted to do this course here. I see it as a real privilege and my expectation is that after this training I would be able to make better analyses in improving my career in the political affairs division of the United Nations,” Comfort Whitfield said.

In all, 23 participants are being taken through relevant approaches in peace support operations such as Negotiation and Mediation, Public Diplomacy, Communication through the Media, the Possible Role of PolAds in ECOWAS and AU Operations and Missions, the Way Ahead in International Crisis, and Conflict Management amongst others in this edition of the training.