Newly Abodease Akwamuhene Pledges to bring development

By Evans Agyei Sikapa || OTEC FM
The newly Akwamuhene(The chief in charge of development) of Abodease in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region, Nana Boakye Yiadom who was enstooled on July 6,2023 has pledged to support development of the community.

According to him, the development of the town is the priority of the Abodease chief, Nana Kwadwo Anane Brempong ll and so promised to support the course.

On the other hand, he further called on the government to give them their share of the national cake especially, the Atonsu-Kuntenase road under contract that has stopped for quite some time now, also their school that is in bad state since they are contributing their own quota as chiefs to the development of the town

He finally expressed worries in the delay of the chieftaincy litigation amongst towns in the area which is at the committee level at Manhyia Palace which he attributed the underdevelopment of the town to and pleaded with His Royal Majesty, Otumfuor Osei Tutu ll

Source: Ghana/otecfmnghana.com/Evans Agyei Sikapa

