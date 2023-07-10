Ho: Abutia SHS pick-up killed one, injured minor and one other in road crash at Sokode

10.07.2023 LISTEN

Tears flow in the early hours of Monday morning as road crash claimed the life a woman on the spot, injured one and minor at Sokode Gbogame close to the Volta regional capital Ho on the new dual carriage road.

Information picked up as reported to Swiss FM, a Ho-based radio station earlier in the morning indicated that a pick-up vehicle with the registration number GV 423-20 belongs to Abutia Senior High Technical Schools in the Ho West district of the Volta region got involved in an accident at Sokode Gbogame, Malisanat Hotel closed to the regional Abattoir killed at a spot a pedestrian on the Ho-Accra Highway.

According to an eyewitness account on the "Volta Express Show" he heard a loud noise suspecting to be a driver applying a sharp break.

The mechanic narrated that they heard the voice of a lady crying and upon a rush to the scene, the woman drew their attention to the lifeless body of a woman found in the bush suspected to be hit by the car.

The source however disclosed that the dead woman was in the company of her daughter and grandchild who went to buy Kenkey from the town before meeting her untimely death.

Information gathered so far disclosed that the little girl (minor) among them identified as the granddaughter of the deceased and a woman identified as the daughter of the woman survived the incident and has been admitted at the Mater Ecclesia Hospital at Sokode Gbogame.

A check from the hospital however confirmed that the little girl is in stable condition and responding to treatment as at midday after the incident happened around 9am.

Police sources also confirmed that the dead body has been conveyed to the Ho Municipal Hospital's Morgue for autopsy.

Some other information picked up also alleged that the supposed driver of the pickup car is the Headmaster of Abutia Senior High Technical School Abustec whose car was involved in the accident.