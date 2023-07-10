Accra Hausa Chief marks annual spectacular horse display 'Kilisa'

On Sunday, July 9, 2023, the Greater Accra Hausa Youth gathered at the forecourt of the Greater Accra Hausa Chief, Sarki Ali Kadiri English, to pay homage, the Kilisa which is celebrated at any given time of the year.

Kilisa is a cherished tradition observed by the Hausa community, which involves a breathtaking horse riding display by the youth and individuals capable of riding.

The event showcases numerous horse displays throughout the towns, as the youth engage in an exchange of greetings with community members.

This serves as a significant symbol of the culture and traditions of the Hausa people, who migrated from the northern part of Nigeria to Ghana over 100 years ago.

The celebration drew the attention of thousands of people and horse enthusiasts who eagerly gathered to witness this remarkable display of Hausa culture. The Chief and subjects of the Greater Accra Hausa Chief particularly captivated the audience with their spectacular horse riding skills.

During the event, a procession of Chiefs adorned in traditional Hausa regalia and turbans rode beautifully rode horses through the principal streets of Accra. Accompanied by traditional drumming, brass bands, and musket fire, the vibrant celebration showcased the rich history, culture, and traditions of the Hausa people.

The Wassan Kilisa, also known as the spectacular horse display festival, brought together family and friends from diverse backgrounds to partake in this extraordinary event.

Many individuals, who rode horses together, gathered to pay homage to the Chief of the Hausa communities in Greater Accra Sarki Kabiru Kadiri English.

Paying homage to the Hausa King signifies the utmost respect shown by the people of the Hausa communities, highlighting the deep-rooted traditions and cultural heritage of the Hausa people.

This grand and awe-inspiring tradition has been celebrated in Nigeria for decades and is also observed in countries where Hausas have migrated and settled for many years.

Speaking to a number of horse riders, mostly Chiefs, they expressed their honor in participating in this historic celebration.

They emphasized their passion for horse riding and how this event fills them with pride as Hausa individuals.

Brief History of Succession in Greater Accra Hausa Chieftaincy

The first Hausa Chief of Greater Accra Sarki Kadiri English was installed in Accra in the year 1915 and was supported by the elders of Hausas at that time.

Sarki Kadiri English since that time was the head of the Hausa community in Greater Accra until his demise.

His son Chief Bawa Kadiri English took over from him and died in the year 1933, the son of Chief Bawa Kadiri English succeeded him and also died in the year 1977.

Then, Sarki Ali Kadiri English took over from 1977 to 2013.

He was succeeded by the current Greater Accra Hausa Chief Sarki Kabiru Kadiri English.