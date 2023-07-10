WoSuD launched in Jirapa

A new Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Women in Sustainable Development (WoSuD), has been launched in Jirapa Municipality in the Upper West Region with the primary objective of supporting women's empowerment and development.

WoSuD would provide support mechanisms for women to be economically empowered and gain financial independence to support their families.

Speaking at the grand launch, the Founder of Women in Sustainable Development, Madam Aisha Salifu said the establishment of WoSuD came at the backdrop of her philanthropic works and the need to support women to grow out of poverty and distress.

She explained that the idea arose when she came into contact with women groups who operated micro-savings and loan schemes to support themselves, whom she had supported and got impressed with the returns they made thereafter.

Madam Aisha said WoSuD would serve as an umbrella under whose shade the various women groups would be supported to sustain their activities through skills training and business development.

"They're going to maintain their various group names, they're still going to do what they do, but now what we're going to do are agro-processing, soap making, weaving, beading, and all sorts of skills.

"And then again, we'll go to another level of forming them in cooperatives where eventually, we'll have our own mini-factories," she explained.

Sheikh Abdul Mumin Dalhu, the Chief of Zongo, Tamale, speaking at the grand launch, commended the founder of the WoSuD and urged every woman to keep striving hard to improve the lives of their people.

He said the pivotal role of women in society has ensured the stability, progress and long-term development of nations adding that women remain the caregivers of children and elders in every progressive country of the world.

"International studies reveal that when the economy and the political organization of the society change, women take the lead in helping the family adjusts to new realities and challenges. They are likely to be the prime initiator of outside assistance and play an important role in facilitating changes in family life," he said.

He said rural women ought to be lauded for the critical role they often play in supporting their households and communities in achieving food and nutrition security, generating incomes, improving rural livelihoods and overall wellbeing of the people.

He added that the role of women as educators was undeniable as they helped children to attain education which translates into improved agriculture, livelihoods, and environmental protection and the achievement of sustainability targets by nations.

"The role of women therefore is at the frontend of a chain of improvements leading to the families’ and communities’ long-term capacity," he said.

Sheikh Dalhu said the Islamic religion recognizes this important role of women and that the Holy Quran enjoins Muslims to treat women with that maximum respect and mercy.

The Regent of Jirapa, Justice Donglabong Dinaa, also lauded the initiative and said it was a divine call on the founder to serve her homeland.

"I want to congratulate Madam Aisha for the initiative and also want her to know that it is a call by her own homeland to do her that service. It might look like a personal initiative but I want us all to know that we have some connections with our homelands. Our homeland will always, always portray you and brings you to where she wants you to be," he said.

He urged the women to aspire to attain greater heights despite the challenges they might encounter saying that, success comes after challenges.

He said the initiative is worth supporting and pledged his full support for the initiative and to advancing the cause of women's empowerment and development in the area.

"I admonish the woman folks not to throw their hands in despair but to take up the opportunity and judiciously use it because when it is judiciously used, it will not just benefit the woman but it will benefit the whole community and the nation at large," he advised with optimism.

Other personalities at the grand launch included Madam Hadijah Ahmed Erasung, an author and entrepreneur; Dr Jane Lobnibe, a Head of Department at the SDD University of Business and Integrated Development Studies; Madam Maria Johana Yuorpor, an entrepreneur and Women Enterprises Consultant; among significant others.