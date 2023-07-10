ModernGhana logo
LGBTQI+: ‘If you’re a man or woman, publicly tell us you support it and see if you'll ever return to Parliament’ — Charles Owusu dares MPs

Charles Owusu, former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, has dared Members of Parliament who disagree with the anti-LGBTQ+ bill recently adopted by the House.

While all 275 Members of Parliament accepted the bill, Charles Owusu believes that some may have done so out of fear.

Mr Owusu is asking any dissenting MP to boldly express his/her disagreement with the Bill.

Speaking on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, he stated, "I dare anybody in Parliament who doesn't agree to come publicly and tell us that he or she supports the LGBTQ+."

“If you are a man or woman, come out and tell us publicly; whether you will return to that Parliament, you will see," Owusu asserted.

Emphasizing his view that homosexuality is a taboo that can destroy a nation, Mr Owusu firmly stated that it has no place in Ghana and must not be tolerated.

“Homosexuality is a taboo. It destroys a nation; therefore, it won't be entertained in Ghana,” he stated.

Mr Owusu commended the MPs for unanimously adopting the "Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill."

Praising the MPs, he noted that their decision would be remembered and recognized by future generations.

"They [the MPs] will be remembered. Posterity will remember you,” he added.

On Wednesday, July 5, the Members of Parliament endorsed the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill” also known as anti-LGBTQ+ Bill which aims to promote proper Ghanaian family values and explicitly criminalizes LGBTQ+ activities.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

