Lawoshime students swim to school, residents beg for bridge

3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Residents of Lawoshime, Hagodzi, Mamime and Songbe, farming communities in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region, have appealed for support to construct bridges over the river connecting these areas for easy movement.

They expressed worry about how students risked their lives daily by swimming across the river to be able to access education.

Mr Michael Keku, the Assistant Headteacher at the Lawoshime M/A basic school, told the Ghana News Agency, that the situation was alarming “because many students now suffered water-borne diseases since they cross the stream always”.

He said the situation had prevented some of the younger ones in the communities from attending school because they could no longer risk their lives to cross the river.

He appealed to individuals, philanthropists, and the government to help build bridges in the area for easy movement.

Mr Kelu commended the Ghana National Association of Teachers and Coalition of Concern Teachers for their support to the school by providing teachers with a canoe, raincoat and boots to aid their movements.

Mr Alex Ehia, the Assembly Member for the area, in interaction with GNA, said they had been deprived of several developmental projects including good roads, health centre, and school infrastructure.

“The only health centre and the Six-Unit classroom block under construction in 2020 have since been left to rot,” he stated.

Mr Ehia said pregnant women, sick children and other residents suffered always in accessing quality healthcare due to the unavailability of a health facility and poor roads in the area.

He said the situation, if addressed, would curb the numerous challenges facing the area and urged the government to help solve their issues.

GNA

Lawoshime students swim to school, residents beg for bridge

