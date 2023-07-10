ModernGhana logo
10.07.2023 Crime & Punishment

Businessman granted GHC250,000 bail over recruitment scam

10.07.2023 LISTEN

Emmanuel Goodluck Asempa, who was being held over alleged GH¢200,000 recruitment scam, has been admitted to bail by an Accra Circuit Court.

Asempa was granted bail in the sum of GHC250,000 with two sureties.

The court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo adjourned the matter to August 8, 2023, for case management conference.

When the case was called, the accused's lawyer, Mr Robert Pappoe, repeated his bail application, saying under the law, the accused person was presumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.

Defence counsel reminded the court that the prosecution at the last sitting said that the Police would be concluding their investigations.

Prosecution led by Assis­tant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Seth Frimpong told the court that the Police “have reached far and we think that when accused is granted bail, he would not hamper investigations.”

The court, after listening to submissions of prosecution and the defence counsel, admitted Asempa to bail.

Asempa is alleged to have collected between GH¢5,000 and GH¢10,000 to enlist 30 victims into security agencies, namely the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, and Ghana National Fire Service.

The accused allegedly collected the money in the year 2020 from a farmer and a resident of Osu and went into hiding. He was however smoked out on June 14, 2023.

Charged with defrauding by false pretences, Asempa has pleaded not guilty.

GNA

