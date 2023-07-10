ModernGhana logo
IGP Dampare’s humility driving positive changes in Ghana Police – Prof Kwasi Nyankah lauds ‘unusual friend’

Despite rising to become Ghana's Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare remains unusually humble, yet effective leader, according to Professor Kwesi Nyankah.

"Here was an IGP of 2023 still wearing the demeanor of an uncrowned subordinate of 2018: same civility, politeness, mental reflexes and all. A simple affable IGP, shedding the bloated ego of an overlord, for the sake of enhanced law and order in Ghana," said Prof. Nyankah in a portion of his lengthy Facebook post on Monday, July 10.

The former Education Minister visited IGP Dampare last week Tuesday and was impressed by his humble and polite posture despite holding high office.

"Overly courteous, polite to a fault, soft spoken, arms crossed behind, all smiles, self-effacing, virtually boyish," Prof. Nyankah recalled Dampare's demeanor during their first meeting in 2018 when Dampare was then a Commissioner of Police.

Under Dampare's leadership as IGP, Prof. Nyankah noted positive changes in the Ghana Police Service including high-profile individuals being arrested for traffic offenses, more dialogue with protesters, and faster response to security threats.

"You could see smiles playing around our lips as we started seeing strange things happening: Big men pulled over by the police for overspeeding, arrested for wrongful parking, charged for jumping the red light; small and big men arraigned before court for motor traffic offences," he said.

IGP Dampare's "unusual" style, according to the former Minister, was also seen in his directive that refreshments be provided to visitors and also in organizing an impromptu address by Prof. Nyankah to the police advisory board during his visit.

Prof. Nyankah concluded that aside from Dampare's unusual style, his effective approach is improving law and order in Ghana.

"With such unusual friends, don’t we miss our previous version of law and order? Congratulations! IGP Dampare and the Ghana Police,” he wrote in the ending part of the post.

