TV3’s broadcast journalist, Johnnie Hughes has raised critical questions regarding the promises the New Patriotic Party (NPP) made in its campaign in 2016.

In a thought-provoking segment on the ‘Johnnie’s Bite’ morning show on 3FM, the broadcast journalist highlighted the presidential aspirations of multiple NPP figures, including Dr. Bawumia, Alan Kyeremanten, Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Kwabena Agyapong, Addai-Nimoh, Kojo Poku, among others.

Mr Hughes noted that during the 2016 campaign, the NPP campaign message was centered on "change."

According to him, all the flagbearer aspirants of the NPP are sing the same tune, " change" when in actual fact they failed to deliver the change their party promised in 2016.

He said, “Why are all of them talking about change? They’re all talking about “oh when we come, we’ll change this.”

“I thought that the campaign which was raised in 2016 and the campaign upon which we were told to “toaso”, 4 more to do more, was based on change.

“If you go back to the tweets from 2016, the hashtags were “vote for change.”

He noted that individuals like Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is contesting to become President are promising change once again.

“So if the same set of people who were supposed to have caused the change are now the ones coming to preach change…,” he added.

The journalist wondered, “I beg to ask the question this morning as my slug. Did power trick them?

“Because a few months ago, when you raise the questions about the same things these presidential candidates are talking about, you have people coming at you,” he said.

He expressed his surprise at the fact that when he previously raised concerns about issues such as the "planting for food and jobs" initiative, trade, economic management, and security issues, he faced criticism, yet, the very individuals associated with these areas were campaigning on "change."

“I have raised questions about planting for food and jobs. The planting for food and jobs Minister says he’ll cause change.

“You’ve raised questions about trade; Mr. Kyerematen says we’ll cause change. You’ve raised questions about how the economy is being managed; Dr. Bawumia says he’ll cause change.

“You raise questions about security and other things; Mr Kennedy Agyapong is preaching change - everybody is preaching change,” he exclaimed.

In a contemplative tone, Mr Hughes challenged the NPP and its presidential candidates, asking the ruling party to deliver the change it promised in 2016 first before it can be taken serious.

“So where is the change that we were told that was coming in 2016 up until that clarion call for 2020. We’re in 2023 and they’re talking about change,” he quizzed.

He also noted that the vetting results of these presidential hopefuls would be released today, Monday, July 10, 2023.