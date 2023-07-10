Instant justice: Boy, 25, burnt to ashes for allegedly murdering 70 year-old woman

A 25-year-old man has been burnt to ashes for allegedly murdering a septuagenarian on her farm at Apaaso in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The suspect who was only identified as Papa Yaw is said to have been lynched and burnt by some irate youth on Sunday, July 10, 2023 after they discovered he had killed one madam Veronica Ampofowaa on her farm.

A resident, Mr Kwabena Gyamfi who witnessed the act narrated the story to this portal. "Anty Ampofowaa came to me early Sunday morning and reported that Papa Yaw had destroyed some food stuff from her farm and so wanted us to go and witness the incident," he stated.

He continued, "Anty Ampofowaa opted to take the lead when i decided to go get a friend to accompany us to the farm, we got to the area later and discovered she was not in the farm, we tried calling her but the phone was seen in a bush after it rung.

"After searching the farm, I saw Anty Ampofowaa had been butchered multiple times by the suspect who immediately took to his heels upon seeing me.

"The suspect had cut open the 70-year-old woman's stomach exposing her intestines and other internal organs.”

Mr Kwabena Adugyamfi added that, that he immediately notified police in the area about the incident but the victim was already dead.

Her lifeless body has since been conveyed to Bekwai Hospital’s morgue for preservation.