Quayson trial: I never supported Dormaahene's call for nolle prosequi - Ayikoi Otoo

Former Attorney General Nii Ayikoi Otoo has clarified his comments regarding the call made by Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, for the NPP government to enter a nolle prosequi in the case involving Assin North Member of Parliament James Gyakye Quayson.

Mr Otoo stated that his words were misrepresented and that he never agreed with the chief's call.

In an interview with Classfmonline.com, Otoo explained that his response was in relation to a question about whether the Attorney General could make an administrative or political decision based solely on the fact that someone had won an election.

He emphasised that an Attorney General cannot act on such a sensitive matter independently and would need to engage in broad consultations within the party, including presenting the issue to Cabinet.

Mr Otoo clarified that his comments were not in support of the Dormaahene's calls and that he was merely discussing the factors that would need to be considered for an Attorney General to enter a nolle prosequi in a case of that nature.

He also said if Gyakye Quayson were to be jailed, the Assin North seat would still be declared vacant, and the NPP would have to contest it.

Mr Otoo further pointed out that MPs are subject to trials, citing the example of the Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, who is currently before the court.

He stressed that being an MP does not grant immunity from legal proceedings.

Nii Ayikoi Otoo insisted that his earlier comments on the matter were misinterpreted, stressing that he did not support the calls for a nolle prosequi.

He highlighted the need for consultations and emphasised that MPs are not immune from trials.

-Classfmonline.com

