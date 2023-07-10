“Alan and Bawumia are two fruits of a poisonous tree called Akufo Addo”— Edudzi Tamakloe

10.07.2023 LISTEN

Edudzi Tamakloe, a member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said Ghanaians must not be deceived into choosing between Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia or Alan Kyerematen, two presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to lawyer Tamakloe, the two presidential aspirants are part of the mess created by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on TV3 on July 10, he said “Akufo Addo that has produced these two is the master architect of the current problem we are having.”

He noted, “Which of these poisonous fruits they will take, I mean the whole idea that these two are or are even thinking of leading this country is how low they see Ghanaians. Akufo Addo that has produced these two poisonous fruits is the master architect of the current problem that we are having."

“It is like a driver and a mate, there are two mates to the driver, Bawumia and Alan. They are fruits of a poisonous tree called Akufo Addo. So regardless of how you see them, it is a terrible no. You see I would want to discuss these 3 or 2 individuals within the confines of the 3 EM’s, first economic mess, environmental mess, and educational mess,” Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe emphasised.