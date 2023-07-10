Ho floods: Bulldoze all illegal structures on waterways — NADMO to MCE

Volta Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Ivy Amewugah, has blamed the flood that occurred in the Regional capital Ho on Saturday, July 8 on illegal structures on waterways.

To that end, she has called on the Ho Municipal Assembly to act and flatten all the illegal structures.

She said, “We realized that some people have structures on waterways and it is the duty of the assembly to make sure that those structures are pulled down.”

Saturday heavy rains destroyed homes and offices in the Vola Regional Capital, Ho.

The rains started around 3:30 PM and lasted for about four hours.

Some of the affected areas were Ho Bankwe, Ho Polycnilic, SDA, and Power House.

The Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) Mr Richard Divine Kwamla Bosson who led his team to inspect the level of damage said “[The people] should go out there and do what is to be done, when you want people to tell you to sweep your environment and they are to tell you, it goes with a cost.”

