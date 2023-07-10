Akufo-Addo jets to Guinea Bissau for 63rd ECOWAS summit

ModernGhana logo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Saturday, July 8, to lead the Ghanaian delegation to the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, which is being held in Bissau, capital of the Republic of Guinea Bissau.

The meeting of the Heads of State will discuss matters pertaining to the impending withdrawal of MINUSMA from Mali, the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme, and the political impasse in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea.

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister for National Security, Hon. Albert Kan Dapaah, and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Sunday, 9th July 2023, and, in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

