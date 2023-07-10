My long-held vision for Ghana remains unchanged – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his long-held vision and belief in the potentials of the nation remain unchanged.

These were anchored on the commitment to achieve a free, just, prosperous and united Ghana, he asserted.

“By the time I was elected President, I had a clear understanding of the vision that my Government had to realise during my tenure of office.

“There have been good times, and there have been some rough ones too along the way – that would have calmed some into giving up,” President Nana Akufo-Addo noted, while addressing a special honourary awards ceremony at the Valley View University (VVU), in Accra.

He said there were solid reasons to hope for a brighter tomorrow.

Therefore, his administration would not relent in the implementation of the flagship development programmes and policies meant to make life comfortable for the people.

These encompass the Free Senior High School (SHS) education for all Ghanaian children, food sustainability through the Planting for Food and Jobs (PfJ), and adding value to the country's raw materials through the One District, One Factory (IDIF) policy.

The Government is also keen in fast-tracking the process of digitalisation to ensure efficiency in the delivery of public services, and effective management of the economy.

“These are what are needed to help build a progressive and prosperous Ghana for which we all yearn for,” President Nana Akufo-Addo said.

He said his active political life, which began in the 1970s, was buoyed by his determination to see Ghana embrace democratic rule and good governance.

“I had by this time firmly made up my mind and what I felt should be the best way to govern our country,” he stated.

The President commended the VVU, Ghana's first private and chartered university, for living up to its mandate of contributing effectively to the nation's human resource development.

Its core values of excellence, integrity and service had helped churned out well-resourced graduates working to make a positive impact on the society, he stated.

The special awards ceremony had four honourary doctorate degrees conferred on some distinguished African personalities.

They are President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, a former First Lady, and Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Ghana's first female Chief of Staff.

A citation was presented to President Nana Akufo-Addo in recognition of his exemplary leadership, innovative educational policies, infrastructural growth and promotion of peace and unity.

The awardees were honoured generally for their selfless dedication to the cause of humanity and society, having distinguished themselves in their respective fields of endeavour.

More importantly, in the areas of peace-building, youth, women and children's development, good governance, democracy and mentorship.

GNA