09.07.2023 General News

Ablekuma Starbright Residence Association reshapes roads in Agape Starbright Area

By Mustapha Jimah || Contributor
Members of the Ablekuma Starbright residence association on Saturday hired an earth moving machine to shape some bad roads in the community.

The residents had earlier contributed voluntarily towards the acquisition of laterite for the road project. The entire cost of the project is GHc17,940

The Chairman of the association, Bright Abletor and his Secretary Mustapha Jimah supervised the project.

The chairman in an interview expressed his concern about the low level of development in the area and urged residents to get involved in developmental initiatives in the community.

He used the opportunity to thank all residents who contributed towards the project.

Mustapha Jimah, secretary of the association expressed his disappointment at the inability of the assembly to help the community with developmental projects.

He said the association wrote to the Assembly woman and the Municipal Chief Executive for support but none of them came to the Association's aid.

He however expressed hope that the Assembly and all the other stakeholders would see the need to help the community with some developmental projects such as construction of gutters, roads and the provision of pipe borne water to the community.

Ablekuma Starbright Residents Association was formed in 2021 to help foster unity and support developments in the community.

Since its formation, the association has managed to rehabilitate roads in the community with the recent one being the Djan Street and its surrounding areas.

The association was the first to construct a concrete road in front of the church of Pentecost near Uptown at Agape.

Source: Mustapha Jimah (Secretary of the Association)

