Legalise Saiko — Elmina chief tells government

The chiefs and people of Elmina crowned their Bakatue Festival with an elaborate, magnificent grand durbar on Saturday, calling on the government to lift the ban on Saiko.

Nana Kwadwo Conduah VI, the Omanhen of the Edina Traditional Area, who made the call, indicated that the ban had thrown many canoe fishers out of business and worsened their plights.

Saiko, the transshipment of unwanted fish by industrial trawlers to canoe operators at sea, has been proscribed by government for its negative impact on the country’s fish stock.

The current arrangement is that such unwanted fish, not exceeding a specified quota, are sent to the Tema Harbour to be sold to fishmongers.

But Nana Conduah argued that given the kind of commercial enterprise Saiko had created, the ban should be lifted and replaced with a regulatory regime.

“Right now, our fishermen are suffering because many of them have been thrown out business.

“Besides, the Saiko offered affordable fish to poor old men and women here but now they struggle to buy fish,” he said.

The Bakatue is the major festival of the chiefs and people of Elmina which among other activities offers prayers and appreciation to the gods for a good fishing year.

This year’s festival is on the theme: “Buy made in Ghana goods and use made in Ghana products and support Ghanaian industries and create employment for the youth”.

Indeed, this year’s celebration was considered special because it also marked the 25th anniversary of Nana Conduah as Omanhen of Edinaman.

Ahead of the durbar, there was a majestic procession of the chiefs accompanied by a sea of Masquerades, traditional warriors, traditional singers and dancers, and various band groups through the principal streets of Elmina to the durbar grounds adjacent the Elmina Castle.

The chiefs, dolled up in their colourful kente clothes with gold ornaments and authentic beads to match and carried in their beautifully decorated palanquins, danced to the drums and songs as they responded to cheers from the visibly elated multitudes who had lined up on either side of the road.

The durbar was also spiced up with an electrifying performance from a women’s cultural group (Ntekuafo) to the admiration of the gathering.

There was also a fundraising exercise to support the completion of the new Elmina Palace.

Nana Conduah further appealed to government to dredge the Benya Lagoon, indicating that many people were displaced anytime it overflowed its banks.

He also reminded the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to redeem his pledge to provide a school bus for the Edinaman Senior High School after he (Nana Conduah) made an appeal to him.

Nana was full of praise to the President for redeeming his promise to build a fishing harbour for Elmina.

He noted that throughout his father’s 30-year reign, he had always appealed for a fishing harbour and he was grateful that it had happened in his time.

Mr Sammi Awuku, the Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), who represented the the Vice President, indicated that even though Saiko contributed to the depletion of the fish stock, he would relay the request to the relevant authorities for consideration.

He also accepted the challenge to dredge the Benya Lagoon, indicating the current situation of the water had health implications.

He, however, urged the residents to act responsibly and desist from dumping refuse and other unwanted material into the lagoon for their own survival.

“We will play a role, but citizens must also play their role,” he stressed.

Apart from the fishing harbour, Mr Awuku further pledged that government would do more to create jobs for the youth in Elmina and adjoining communities to spur development and prosperity.

While reassuring the chief that his request for a bus would be fulfilled, he urged the people of Elmina to prioritise education.

“Education is the only pillar and foundation of development and that is the only legacy that cannot be taken away from you.

“Edinaman must prioritise education so that even if it is fishing you want to do, you can know the modern ways of doing it and become competitive,” he urged.

For her part, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, implored the youth to celebrate the festival devoid of sexual immoralities to avoid unwanted and teenage pregnancies.

She was happy that the festival had boosted the local economy and commended and thanked all who made it successful.

GNA