It's absurd to hear voices that were muted on Aisha Huang's nolle prosequi now roar at Dormaahene's call — Copson

Mr Mustapha Omar Copson, a youth activist and the Deputy Regional Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress in the Bono Region has slammed persons who criticised Dormaahene for his statement on the Quayson's trial by the state.

The Supreme Court of Ghana in May 2023, ruled that Mr James Gyakye Quayson did not qualify to be elected as a Member of Parliament in the 2020 General Elections and further instructed the Parliament of Ghana to expunged his name from its records.

The ruling of the Supreme Court led to a by-election which was held on Tuesday, 27th June, 2023.

Mr James Gyakye Quayson, again contested on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress and won with over 57% after close of poll.

Dormaahene, who seems not happy with the Supreme Court ruling and the ongoing trial of Mr Quayson at the High Court after his re-election called on the President through the Attorney General, to file a nolle prosequi to discontinue his trial.

''As a matter of urgency, I am appealing to the President and the Attorney General, if the President has any role to play, to immediately file a nolle prosequi to abort the case," the High Court judge and the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs stated.

An astute lawyer and a politician, a former Attorney General under Kufour administration and a former High Commissioner to Canada under the first tenure of Akufo-Addo, Mr Ayikoi Otoo, supported the call by Dormaahene and urged his party, the New Patriotic Party, to take steps through the Attorney General to immediately end the trial in court for the good of his own party, the NPP.

Subsequently, there have been several criticisms about the call by Dormaahene from leading members of the governing New Patriotic Party and other members also attacking the personality of Dormaahene for his comment.

The Attorney General in a brief media engagement described the call by Dormaahene as 'unhealthy' and advised the general public to desist from making further comments on Quayson's trial in his two page press release.

Mr Mustapha Omar Copson, who is not happy about the attack on Dormaahene for his call questionsed the critics' silence when the Akufo-Addo filed same nolle prosequi to free Aisha Huang who was described as a galamsey queen.

In a statement to respond to these critics, Mr Mustapha Omar Copson stated that ''it is hypocritical for the likes of Mr Sam Okudjeto, Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Mr Ernest Owusu Bempah and other NPP miscreants to unleash unwarranted attacks on the highly respected Chief."

''The former Senior Minister, Mr Yaw Osafo Marfo facilitated a nolle prosequi case against Aisha Huang and those voices were muted at that time and that it is absolutely absurd to wake up to the sudden discovery of voices which were lost on the Aisha Huang case,'' he stressed.

Kindly read the full write up below;

THE ATTACK ON NANA DORMAAHENE IS NOTHING BUT HATRED AND IRRESPONSIBLE

Since power changed hands from H.E. John Dramani Mahama to H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo in 2017, it has taken none but few opinion leaders such as chiefs, clergymen, CSOs, statesmen etc to boldly come out to correct the plethora of political vindictiveness and persecutions that have plagued our once beautiful country.

Nana Dormaahene did nothing wrong than to contribute his wisdom as a son of this country, a high court judge and the leader of the good people of Dormaa to at least bridge the gap to an already polarized society that will deepen our democratic and homogenous gains as a country.

Moreover, it is hypocritical for the likes of Mr Sam Okudjeto (member of the Ghana legal council) Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu (Majority leader and MP for Suame Constituency) Ernest Owusu Bempah (discredited young fellow) etc and the NPP’s miscreants to unleash unwarranted attack on the highly respected Chief.

The former senior minister, Mr Yaw Osafo Marfo facilitated a nolle prosequi case against Aisha Huang whom in his wisdom, thought it wise to free a criminal in exchange for development hence it is absolutely absurd to wake up to the sudden discovery of voices which were lost on the Aisha Huang issue.

If the Attorney General is sincere and apt to his task he should charge Akuffo Addo who is supposed to be a lawyer for contempt for making such a reckless and irresponsible statement in the matter of Hon.Gyaakye Quayson during one of their face saving rallies at Assin North.

The people of Ghana especially in the Bono region are very proud of the wise Chief for his courage and attributions to further secure and deepen our democratic gains.

Long live Dr Osagyefo!!

Long live Ghana!!!

Mustapha Omar Copson

Deputy Regional Youth Organizer - Bono Region