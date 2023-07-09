ModernGhana logo
Consider relocating to higher grounds until the situation become normal — Ho Municipal Assembly tell residents

By Evans Attah Akangla || Contributor
The Ho Municipal Assembly has directed citizens living in the affected areas of the Saturday flood in the Volta regional capital especially residents living closed to gutters, culvert and bridges to consider moving to higher grounds for safety to avoid further havocks the unexpected incident has caused.

Preliminary assessments by the Municipal National Disaster Management Organization and the Works Department revealed that, some bridges in the town became overflown due to the hours of rainfall, leading to extensive flooding, particularly around the Civic Centre enclave. As a result, shops in the affected area have suffered significant damage.

In a statement signed by the Public Relation Officer of the assembly in the preliminary assessments of the incidence appealed to individuals engaged in farming activities along waterways, especially those cultivating plantain, banana, and other crops, to immediately avoid those areas.

The Assembly again calls upon residents to cease the harmful practice of disposing domestic waste into the gutters during rainfall. According to assembly, improper waste management worsens the situation since it causes blockages and hinder the free flow of rain water.

The assembly in the statement however encourages individuals to adopt responsible waste disposal practices to prevent future flooding incidents in the season.

The statement further indicated that Municipal National Disaster Management Organization, in collaboration with other stakeholders, will continue to assess the situation and provide timely updates to the public.

It urged all residents to remain vigilant, follow safety guidelines, and cooperate with the relevant authorities during this challenging period.

The Ho Municipal Assembly also expresses its heartfelt sympathy to all individuals, businesses, and organizations affected by the flood, and reassures them of its commitment to providing support and assistance during this challenging time.

Background
In about 3-hour downpour in the Volta Regional Capital, Ho, on Saturday July 8, 2023 several areas of the city were submerged in water with properties and roads destroyed.

The rainfall led to the overflow of major gutters and storm drains, causing more damage to people's properties.

Numerous stores and residential areas have been affected by the flooding, with some residents forced to evacuate and salvage their belongings from the rapid currents of the water.

