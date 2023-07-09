Techiman North DCE gave us two street bulbs each, not 30 as stated against our names — Assembly members tells auditor

Techiman North DCE, Hon Addo Donkor Everson, is being accused of diverting street bulbs meant for the Assembly Members to his cronies and party officials including the former Member of Parliament of Techiman North; Hon. Martin Oti Gyarko.

This was revealed by some Assembly Members on last Friday; 7th July 2023, morning show edition of Techiman based Akina Radio, monitored by this reporter.

This follows an intelligence picked by Akina Radio about some missing bulbs uncovered by auditors.

The story has it that the Hon DCE distributed two(2) bulbs each to the Assembly Members but disingenuously recorded thirty(30) bulbs against their names on the distribution list.

Two of the Assembly Members from Nana Ati and Nana Akyeaw Electoral Areas, Hon Assah Enoch and Hon Richard Yeboah respectively claimed they were presented with only two bulbs each but later found out from the auditors that they were given 30 bulbs.

"I was called by the Assembly for two bulbs and signed on the distribution list. But I was later called by somebody who introduced himself as an auditor who had come to the Assembly to audit the books of the Assembly and has found out that I had taken delivery of 30 bulbs, and so they were coming to me to show them where I fixed those 30 bulbs in my Electoral Area. I was shocked and denied taking 30 bulbs," said by Hon Assah Enoch.

When asked if they later found out from the DCE, they answered affirmatively but claimed that the DCE had no better explanation for them so the only option left for him was to apologise for the distateful conduct.

According to the duo, all the Assembly Members also complained same but for fear of victimisation, they are unable to come public to explain to their electorates.

Hon Richard Yeboah on his part alleged that the DCE diverted the bulbs to his party aparachiks including the former MP and Deputy Bono East Minister who is the NPP's presumptive parliamentary candidate.

The rationale, according to the Hon member, is to give political advantage to the former MP in the 2024 elections to the detriment of the Assembly Members.

"You will wake up and hear Hon Martin Oti Gyarko is fixing bulbs, Hon Oti Gyarko is doing this, they are all lies. Those things are for the Assembly which have been illegally diverted to him", said by Hon Richard.

On the part of the panel members, they were disappointed in the shameful conduct of the DCE. They claimed what the DCE did amounted to falsification and forgery and require the Assembly Members to initiate sanction against him.