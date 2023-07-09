ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.07.2023 Headlines

Mahama running mate rumours: 'I'm not interested in the murky world of politics — Sir Sam Jonah

Mahama running mate rumours: 'I'm not interested in the murky world of politics — Sir Sam Jonah
09.07.2023 LISTEN

Sir Sam Jonah has dismissed rumours of being penciled as running mate for the upcoming 2024 election.

Refuting the claims, the former Ashanti Goldfields Company Limited CEO asserted his lack of interest in venturing into the realm of politics.

In an exclusive statement to Metro TV's 'Good Evening Ghana,' Sir Jonah stated, "Anyone familiar with me would affirm that I harbour no inclination whatsoever to enter the murky world of politics."

Additionally, he disclosed that he had previously declined offers to serve as Vice President under former President Jerry John Rawlings in the 1990s. "In fact, had I been interested, I would have assumed the position on a silver platter in 1992 and 1996," he clarified.

Certain media outlets have speculated that Mr. Jonah could be the running mate for National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Mahama. However, Sir Jonah dismissed these assertions as "baseless speculation."

Internationally renowned as a global business icon, Sir Sam Jonah assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer at Ashanti Goldfields Company Limited in 1986, overseeing its transformation from a single-mine operation into a multinational enterprise.

In 1996, Ashanti became the first African operating company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, having already been listed in London and Ghana.

Following the merger of Ashanti with AngloGold Limited, Sir Jonah assumed the position of Executive President of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, the world's second-largest gold producer, in May 2004.

Sir Jonah's remarkable achievements have been recognized through various honors and accolades. In 2003, he was conferred with an Honorary Knighthood as Knight Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) by Queen Elizabeth II and Head of the Commonwealth.

Furthermore, he was bestowed with Ghana's highest national honor, the Companion of the Order of the Star, in 2006. CNN and Time Magazine also recognized him in December 2004, listing him among the world's 25 most influential business personalities, commending his contributions to management, ethics, marketing, and innovation on a global scale.

Having received five Lifetime Achievement awards, the most recent being the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award, Sir Sam Jonah's impact and legacy continue to resonate across industries.

—Classfmonline

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Mahama running mate rumours: 'I'm not interested in the murky world of politics — Sir Sam Jonah Mahama running mate rumours: 'I'm not interested in the murky world of politics ...

5 hours ago

Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD AFP Remorse for slavery grows in Europe, but reparations are slow to follow

5 hours ago

REUTERSThomas Mukoya Two men killed in Kenya's anti-tax protests

5 hours ago

Mining firms prefer to transport metals via truck to Lobito and other often congested ports. By CAROLINE THIRION AFP Angola, DRC eye iconic rail revamp to quench global minerals thirst

20 hours ago

Don't be deceived that we have no message for 2024 elections – Bawumia to NPP delegates Don't be deceived that we have no message for 2024 elections – Bawumia to NPP de...

20 hours ago

Stop politicising anti-LGBTQ bill – Miracles Aboagye tells MPs Stop politicising anti-LGBTQ bill – Miracles Aboagye tells MPs

20 hours ago

Driver in Accra-Tema motorway accident confirmed dead Driver in Accra-Tema motorway accident confirmed dead

20 hours ago

Uphold accountability, quality public service – Kufuor urge office holders Uphold accountability, quality public service – Kufuor urge office holders  

20 hours ago

His Royal Majesty Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli State Yam Festival: Asogli to ban funerals beginning August

20 hours ago

Hon. Queenstar Pokua Sawyerr 'Resign, you lack competence after nearly 12 years in power' — Angry youth of Ag...

More News...
body-container-line