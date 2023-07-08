ModernGhana logo
08.07.2023 Social News

'Resign, you lack competence after nearly 12 years in power' — Angry youth of Agona East tell MP Queenstar Pokua Sawyerr

By Gifty Baloe II Contributor
08.07.2023 LISTEN

The Concerned Youth of Agona East in the Central region are threatening to demonstrate over the poor performance of their Member of Parliament Hon. Queenstar Maame Pokua Sawyerr.

The youth are demanding the resignation of the MP over her alleged incompetence to develop the area.

The former Deputy Central Regional Minister Hon. Queenstar Maame Pokua Sawyerr has been a Member of Parliament of the Agona East constituency since 2013 but the area cannot boast of any better development.

According to the youth, Agona East deserves better leadership that brings effective governance, hope, and prosperity to the people.

The youth states that "It is evident that the current leadership, represented by Queenstar, has not been able to address the pressing needs of the constituency".

After nearly 12 years of leading the constituency, they claimed that her service to them is poor and it is clear that a change is needed to uplift the lives of the residents.

They added that the lack of progress, coupled with a sense of hopelessness and misery, calls for new leadership that can bring fresh ideas, effective policies, and tangible development to Agona East.

The youth also suggest that it is essential to focus on constructive solutions and the qualities that the constituency desires in future leaders of the area.

