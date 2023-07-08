ModernGhana logo
Bawumia's 'one constituency, ten appointments' promise waste, not vision – Franklin Cudjoe

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's recent pledge to give each constituency the opportunity to nominate 10 people for government positions if he wins the NPP flagbearership and subsequently 2024 elections amounts to waste rather than vision, according to policy analyst Franklin Cudjoe.

During a recent visit to Bole Bamboi constituency, Bawumia promised that "If you elect me as the flagbearer of the NPP and with your help we win the 2024 elections, will give the Constituency executive opportunity with your support to nominate 10 people for government appointment."

He said these nominees "will have the responsibility of taking care of you, the delegates."

But the IMANI Africa Founding President criticized Bawumia's promise in a Facebook post on Saturday, July 8, saying "My man, please this is no vision at all. Certainly not when we have been inundated with same by your boss that partly crashed the economy."

Mr. Cudjoe argued that competence will be sacrificed with such an approach, likening it to "parking the bus" in football.

He indicated that Dr. Bawumia’s boss, President Akufo-Addo over 7,000 political appointments have plunged Ghana into economic hardship.

"You are better than this," Cudjoe told Bawumia, stressing, "This is called waste, not vision."

Meanwhile, the Vice President is currently touring the country, meeting the New Patriotic Party’s delegates in his bid to lead the ruling party as flag bearer in the 2024 general elections.

