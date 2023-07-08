Uphold accountability, quality public service – Kufuor urge office holders  

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has advised office holders to always demonstrate transparency and accountability in the discharge of their duties.

This, he noted, was the hallmark of good leadership.

Quality public service that ensured inclusiveness and eschewed discrimination in all forms, was vital to transform the society for the better, the Former President added.

“Quality public service in a democracy such as ours should acknowledge the individual citizen, from whom all power emanates, as the real sovereign authority of the land.”

Former President Kufuor was speaking on the theme: “Maintaining Excellence, Integrity and Service in an Era of Global Instability and Permissiveness”, at a special honorary awards' ceremony at the Valley View University (VVU), in the Greater Accra Region.

The programme saw the University, Ghana's first private and chartered university, conferring four honorary doctorate degrees on some distinguished African personalities at the ceremony.

It also presented a citation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Those who received the honorary doctorate degrees are President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, former President Kufuor, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, former First Lady, and Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Ghana's Chief of Staff.

The awardees were recognised for their selfless dedication to the cause of humanity and society, having distinguished themselves in their respective fields of endeavour.

They have also been instrumental in championing the society's progress, particularly, in the area of education, health, peace-building, youth, women and children's development, good governance, democracy and mentorship.

“All the awardees share the distinction of public service with leadership,”.

“We all also staunchly believe in human dignity,” former President Kufuor noted, while delivering his speech after he was decorated with an academic robe.

He reminded African leaders that working to address development challenges in the society and aspirations of the people, was invaluable for good governance.

He advised: “The theme should guide us to maintain excellence, integrity and service in an era of global instability and permissiveness.

“The key to ourselves is to begin to act rightly under all circumstances. Firstly, we have to do right by the laws of the land. Then, we must also be guided to being aware of and appreciation of our nations' position in the global context.

“And, finally, we must uphold the centrality of humanity in all our worthy endeavours wherever we find ourselves. Living by this tenet would not be a mean task to do, but surely, you will have fulfilled your conscience.”

