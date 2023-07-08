ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Driver in Accra-Tema motorway accident confirmed dead

Social News Driver in Accra-Tema motorway accident confirmed dead
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

One person has been confirmed dead in the accident which occurred on the Accra-Tema motorway near the Ashaiman under bridge on Saturday, July 8.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service, the accident saw a gas tanker overturn into the divisional island of the Tema motorway, trapping the driver and the passenger.

The driver was confirmed dead when he was sent to Tema General Hospital, while the passenger has been left traumatized by the incident.

District Commander Tema Motorway Fire Station, DO II Richmond Vanderpuye in a Citi News interview said investigations have begun into the accident to ascertain the cause of the incident

“Around 3:55 am this morning, we received a running call from Chief Inspector Adade, reporting of an accident on the Accra- Tema-motorway near the Ashaiman under bridge. The Ghana National Fire Service, specifically the motorway division responded to the incident, with a crew led by Station Officer 2, Samuel Nartey.

“Upon arrival, the three observed that there was a fuel tanker that landed on the divisional island of the Tema-motorway. This was a report from the crew that attended to the accident. An investigation is underway to determine what actually caused the accident.

“We have not ascertained the cause yet, but the accident resulted in the trapping of both the driver and the passenger. We needed assistance from the Ghana Ambulance Service and a recovery truck from the police service.

“After extraction, the two casualties were handed over to the Ambulance. But upon arrival at the Tema General Hospital, the driver was confirmed dead. The passenger was traumatized by the impact of the accident, so he was not able to speak or give us any information,” DO II Richmond Vanderpuye narrated.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Don't be deceived that we have no message for 2024 elections – Bawumia to NPP delegates Don't be deceived that we have no message for 2024 elections – Bawumia to NPP de...

1 hour ago

Stop politicising anti-LGBTQ bill – Miracles Aboagye tells MPs Stop politicising anti-LGBTQ bill – Miracles Aboagye tells MPs

1 hour ago

Driver in Accra-Tema motorway accident confirmed dead Driver in Accra-Tema motorway accident confirmed dead

1 hour ago

Uphold accountability, quality public service – Kufuor urge office holders Uphold accountability, quality public service – Kufuor urge office holders  

1 hour ago

His Royal Majesty Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli State Yam Festival: Asogli to ban funerals beginning August

1 hour ago

Hon. Queenstar Pokua Sawyerr 'Resign, you lack competence after nearly 12 years in power' — Angry youth of Ag...

2 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumialeft and Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa Bawumia's 'one constituency, ten appointments' promise waste, not vision – Frank...

2 hours ago

Administrator for GIFEC Mr. Prince Ofosu Sefa “Controversial” letter on rural telecom project not from us — GIFEC

2 hours ago

GRIDCo wrong, our plant was operational during blackout – WAPCo counters blame GRIDCo wrong, our plant was operational during blackout – WAPCo counters blame

2 hours ago

Bawumia came into NPP without contributing a pesewa; he should bring receipt to prove otherwise – Buaben Asamoa Bawumia came into NPP without contributing a pesewa; he should bring receipt to ...

More News...
body-container-line