Driver in Accra-Tema motorway accident confirmed dead

One person has been confirmed dead in the accident which occurred on the Accra-Tema motorway near the Ashaiman under bridge on Saturday, July 8.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service, the accident saw a gas tanker overturn into the divisional island of the Tema motorway, trapping the driver and the passenger.

The driver was confirmed dead when he was sent to Tema General Hospital, while the passenger has been left traumatized by the incident.

District Commander Tema Motorway Fire Station, DO II Richmond Vanderpuye in a Citi News interview said investigations have begun into the accident to ascertain the cause of the incident

“Around 3:55 am this morning, we received a running call from Chief Inspector Adade, reporting of an accident on the Accra- Tema-motorway near the Ashaiman under bridge. The Ghana National Fire Service, specifically the motorway division responded to the incident, with a crew led by Station Officer 2, Samuel Nartey.

“Upon arrival, the three observed that there was a fuel tanker that landed on the divisional island of the Tema-motorway. This was a report from the crew that attended to the accident. An investigation is underway to determine what actually caused the accident.

“We have not ascertained the cause yet, but the accident resulted in the trapping of both the driver and the passenger. We needed assistance from the Ghana Ambulance Service and a recovery truck from the police service.

“After extraction, the two casualties were handed over to the Ambulance. But upon arrival at the Tema General Hospital, the driver was confirmed dead. The passenger was traumatized by the impact of the accident, so he was not able to speak or give us any information,” DO II Richmond Vanderpuye narrated.

