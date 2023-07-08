ModernGhana logo
Bawumia came into NPP without contributing a pesewa; he should bring receipt to prove otherwise – Buaben Asamoa

The campaign team of Alan Kyerematen is unhappy with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for taking a swipe at the former Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen.

Referring to the 2012 election petition filed by NPP, Dr. Bawumia is reported to have recently said that when it mattered most, those who are claiming it is their time were nowhere to be found.

Speaking to delegates ahead of the flagbearer election, the Vice President said he has sacrificed the most for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) than all those contesting for the top position.

“Among all the 10 people contesting for the Flagbearer slot, I’m more experienced than all of them. I have won two general elections and lost two. I have been a vice President for 8years so I’m the best person to lead the NPP to break the 8.

“I have sacrificed for the NPP more than any person. l left my job for the party and nearly died in an accident while collecting Pink Sheets election 2012 Supreme Court case petition. At the time those who claimed it was their time to lead the party failed to defend the party when the party needed them the most because they were only interested in protecting their political future,” Dr. Bawumia said.

Hitting back at the Vice President, the spokesperson of the Alan Kyerematen Campaign Team, Yaw Buaben Asamoa has dared Dr. Bawumia to show receipts for his contributions when the NPP was being formed.

According to him, the Vice President came into the NPP without contributing a pesewa, unlike Alan Kyerematen who he claim sponsored the party.

“When it mattered most was when we were coming out of military rule and we had to confront a military, authoritarian regime under President Rawlings, then Chairman Rawlings. When it mattered was when we needed men to put their monies together to put this party together and to grow this party.

“The Vice President came into this party without contributing a pesewa to the processes of this party and I challenge him to show a receipt, saying that he contributed anything to this party before he was brought in,” Mr. Asamoa said.

Things are getting heated up ahead of the flagbearer election of the ruling party.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen are seen as the frontrunners in the election.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

