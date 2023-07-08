ModernGhana logo
GRIDCo wrong, our plant was operational during blackout – WAPCo counters blame

The West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) has rebutted claims by Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) that a technical issue with WAGP's facilities contributed to power outages in parts of the country last night.

In a press statement on Saturday, July 8, WAPCo said, "We did not have any technical issues and our facilities were, and still are, fully available to deliver gas."

WAPCo transports natural gas from Nigeria and Ghana to power plants in the region.

But the company says it depends on suppliers like the Ghana National Gas Company to provide gas that it then transports in its pipelines.

"When the agreed volume of gas is made available, WAPCo dutifully transports it to the shipper's customers. The challenge yesterday was that the Ghana National Gas Company's plant at Atuabo went down and therefore there was no gas available for WAPCo to transport," said Isaac Adjei Doku, General Manager of WAPCo.

Mr Doku added in the statement, "WAPCo wishes to set the record straight that we did not have any technical issues and our facilities were, and still are, fully available to deliver gas."

WAPCo however noted that the real cause of the power outage was a fault at the Ghana National Gas Company plant, not a problem with WAPCo's own facilities.

