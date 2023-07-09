A/R: Staff of SOS-GREEN Project trained on handling of persons with special needs

Staff of SOS Green Project have been schooled on how they can ideally train Cash for Work Beneficiaries who may be Persons with Special Needs.

The training offered them fundamental training on how to promote inclusivity when handling Persons with Special Needs and also better position trainers (participants) to understand and appreciate their concerns and how to include them in their training process.

The move was in line with one of the objectives of the Green Project; making Persons with Special Needs a core part of its activities.

It mirrors the aim of one of the Sustainable Development Goals which states clearly that disability cannot be a reason or criterion for lack of access to development programming and the realization of human rights.

The training was held on Monday 26th June 2023 at Asokore Mampong Municipality.

It targeted staff of the Kumasi location and the media.

Among the objectives were;

Equip participants with fundamental knowledge on how to deal with Persons with Special needs during training.

Enlighten participants on how to adapt these training styles during the training of beneficiaries.

Contribute to closing the inequality gap to help empower Persons with Special Needs.

Among the facilitators were Madam Roslyn Frimpomaa Agyapong (Headmistress- Garden City Special School), Madam Mamuna Abubakari (Officer at Garden City Special School), Comfort Yakubu (Officer at Garden City Special School).

Presentations by them highlighted tips for working with persons with disabilities, how to identify same, how participants can relate with and support persons with disabilities, occupational therapy among others.

Addressing the media on the sidelines, Madam Roselyn Frimpomaa stated that persons with Special Needs in Ghana are not getting the attention they deserve in matters related to social life.

"They are still challenged because of the attitude of some of the people around us", adding that "the environment is not friendly to them so they don't get what they want," she noted.

Though institutions per the demand of Ghana's constitution are to allot a percentage of job opportunities to Persons with Special Needs, this according to her is not realised to the fullest.

She therefore called on government to exercise strictness on that provision so that they can secure employment and make a good living.