Girls Advocacy Network empowers teenage mothers in Northern Region

The Girls Advocacy Network (GAN), in collaboration with the KGL Foundation, is making a significant impact on the lives of 30 teenage mothers in the Northern region of Ghana through its innovative Skills for Future project.

This project aims to equip young mothers with practical skills and knowledge that will enable them to create a better future for themselves and their children.

Under the Skills for Future project, 30 teenage mothers from Nyankpala, Sagnarigu and Tamale have been enrolled in comprehensive training programs that focus on skill development in various areas, such as hairdressing, event decoration, makeup, and local clothe weaving. The initiative aims to empower adolescent girls and young women with the tools they need to become self-reliant, independent, and financially stable.

The endorsement and support for this project by the Paramount Chief of the Sagnarigu community and his esteemed elders are a testament to the importance and impact of the initiative. Their recognition of the Girls Advocacy Network and the KGL Foundation highlights the value of investing in the future of these young mothers and their potential to contribute positively to society.

Speaking at the project launch ceremony, the Paramount Chief expressed his gratitude to the KGL Foundation and the Girls Advocacy Network for their commitment to empowering teenage mothers in the community. He emphasized the significance of providing opportunities for these young women to acquire skills that will enable them to overcome the challenges they face and lead fulfilling lives.

The Girls Advocacy Network, with its expertise in advocating for the rights and well-being of girls and young women, is dedicated to ensuring that no young mother is left behind. By addressing the specific needs of teenage mothers and providing them with access to education, vocational training, and life skills, GAN is fostering a supportive environment that promotes their overall development and success.

The partnership with the KGL Foundation has been instrumental in making this project a reality. The Foundation's commitment to empowering marginalized communities and investing in sustainable initiatives has paved the way for the Skills for Future project to positively impact the lives of these young mothers.

Through Skills for Future, the Girls Advocacy Network and the KGL Foundation are giving these teenage mothers the confidence, knowledge, and skills to build a brighter future for themselves and their children. By equipping them with the tools for economic independence and self-sufficiency, the project is breaking the cycle of poverty and opening doors to new opportunities.

The Girls Advocacy Network and the KGL Foundation firmly believe that investing in teenage mothers is not only an investment in their individual futures but also in the development of their communities and the nation as a whole. Together, they are championing the rights and potential of these young mothers, ensuring that their voices are heard and their dreams are within reach.

As the Skills for Future project continues to transform the lives of teenage mothers in the Northern region, the Girls Advocacy Network and the KGL Foundation are paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future. Through their collective efforts, these organizations are shaping a society where every young mother has the opportunity to thrive, succeed, and become a source of inspiration for generations to come.

Girls Advocacy Network: [email protected]

Kamal Deen Habib

Economic Empowerment Specialist // Project Management Expert // Gender Advocate // Youth Engagement Expert // Researcher // M&E and Learning Coordinator