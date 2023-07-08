NPP flagbearer election: Bawumia makes ‘jobs for the boys’ promise to NPP delegates

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that they won’t be left out when he becomes president.

The Vice President is one of 10 aspirants contesting for the flagbearer position of the ruling party.

Addressing hundreds of the party’s delegates in Suame Constituency as part of his 11 days Campaign to all the 47 Constituencies in the Ashanti region, Dr. Bawumia promised the delegates that he will appoint 10 of them from every constituency into his government when he becomes president.

He explained that these 10 people will be responsible for taking care of all party delegates in the Constituencies where they are appointed from.

“My first vision for this Constituency is that if you elect me as the flagbearer of the NPP and with your help we win the 2024 elections, I will give the Constituency executive opportunity with your support to nominate 10 people for government appointment. The Ten people will have the responsibility of taking care of you, the delegates,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

The Vice President continued, “Each constituency will be assigned an appointee who will be assigned the political role of Constituency Godfather and mother role to sponsor the party activities there” he stressed.

“If you elect me and we win the 2024 general elections we will conduct extensive research to document the status of our members particularly the delegates to know the financial status, education, age and health status to know the assistance that can be given to each one at any given time. Without data the party will not know what your basic needs are.”

Meanwhile, the Vice President has insisted that he is the most experienced among the flagbearer aspirants to secure the Party victory come 2024.

Having served under President Akufo-Addo as his right-hand man in his two terms, Dr. Bawumia believes he is well-positioned to break the 8 for the NPP.