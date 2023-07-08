Jomoro MP reshape roads in 14 communities to boost farming

The Member of Parliament for the Jomoro constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey is reshaping deplorable roads to farms linking 14 farming communities to improve access for farmers.

The reshaping project, according to the MP, aims to resolve the challenge and boost agricultural activities in the farming communities.

In a tweet on Friday, July 7, the MP said, "These farm roads have been in a terrible state for decades which has gravely affected farmers in the affected areas."

She added "Jomoro is predominantly a farming constituency and there is therefore the utmost need to put in place measures to facilitate the movement of farmers and their produce conveniently."

The beneficiary communities include Asempanaye, New Kabenlasuazo, Nawule, Bonyere, Ezinlibo, Ndumsuazo, Takinta, Old Kabenlasuazo, Egbazo, Edobo, Atwebanso, Adusuazo, Ekpu and Half Assini.

The bad state of farm roads has made it difficult for farmers to transport their farm produce to market, resulting in huge post harvest losses.

The yet-to-be improved road network, the lawmaker believe will increase access to markets for farmers, improve agricultural productivity and incomes in the Jomoro constituency.