ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Jomoro MP reshape roads in 14 communities to boost farming

Social News Jomoro MP reshape roads in 14 communities to boost farming
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for the Jomoro constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey is reshaping deplorable roads to farms linking 14 farming communities to improve access for farmers.

The reshaping project, according to the MP, aims to resolve the challenge and boost agricultural activities in the farming communities.

In a tweet on Friday, July 7, the MP said, "These farm roads have been in a terrible state for decades which has gravely affected farmers in the affected areas."

She added "Jomoro is predominantly a farming constituency and there is therefore the utmost need to put in place measures to facilitate the movement of farmers and their produce conveniently."

The beneficiary communities include Asempanaye, New Kabenlasuazo, Nawule, Bonyere, Ezinlibo, Ndumsuazo, Takinta, Old Kabenlasuazo, Egbazo, Edobo, Atwebanso, Adusuazo, Ekpu and Half Assini.

The bad state of farm roads has made it difficult for farmers to transport their farm produce to market, resulting in huge post harvest losses.

The yet-to-be improved road network, the lawmaker believe will increase access to markets for farmers, improve agricultural productivity and incomes in the Jomoro constituency.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP flagbearer election: Bawumia makes ‘jobs for the boys’ promise to NPP delega...

2 hours ago

We have no technical issues – WAPCo refutes GRIDCos claims We have no technical issues – WAPCo refutes GRIDCo’s claims

2 hours ago

Gridlock on Accra-Tema motorway as fuel tanker overturns Gridlock on Accra-Tema motorway as fuel tanker overturns

2 hours ago

Arrogance wont solve NAFCOs indebtedness to food suppliers –Mintah Akandoh rebukes Bryan Arrogance won’t solve NAFCO’s indebtedness to food suppliers –Mintah Akandoh reb...

2 hours ago

LGBTQI+: We can't copy the lifestyle of others — Murtala Muhammed LGBTQI+: We can't copy the lifestyle of others — Murtala Muhammed

5 hours ago

Ghana, Zambia sign agreements to deepen ties Ghana, Zambia sign agreements to deepen ties

5 hours ago

Chief remanded over alleged fraudulent sale of land at Oyibi Chief remanded over alleged fraudulent sale of land at Oyibi

5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo honoured Akufo-Addo honoured

5 hours ago

Lawyer and proprietress jailed over adoption freed Lawyer and proprietress jailed over adoption freed

5 hours ago

JACQUES DEMARTHON AFP Police officer accused of manslaughter denies threatening teen with 'bullet in t...

More News...
body-container-line