Akufo-Addo honoured

The Valley View University (VVU), Ghana's first private and chartered University, has honoured five distinguished African personalities for their immense contribution to society's development.

They are President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, who received an honorary doctorate degree, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was given a citation, and former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who also received an honorary doctorate degree.

The rest are Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, a former First Lady, who was awarded with an honorary doctorate degree, and Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Ghana's Chief of Staff.

The awardees were recognised for their exemplary leadership, and for playing varied roles in their respective endeavours to enhance the cause of humanity.

Professor William Koomson, the VVU Vice-Chancellor, said the University and society in general were grateful to the personalities for their selflessness, commitment to duty and for embarking on numerous life-changing programmes.

These include good governance, health, education and infrastructural growth, women and children's development, mentorship and democratic development.

In decorating the Zambian President, Prof. Koomson said: “You have become a beacon of hope for the Zambian people.”

“Your bold steps in combating corruption is remarkable,” the Vice-Chancellor noted and lauded the President for working for the betterment of his people.

For President Nana Akufo-Addo, a citation presented to him acknowledged his resolve to promote democracy and good governance.

He was also commended for injecting massive resources to transform Ghana's educational sector, especially the implementation of the 'Free Senior High School (SHS)' Programme.

The Programme, since its implementation in 2017, has benefited about 1.6 million students.

Former President Kufuor was also honoured for upholding democratic principles during his tenure, and his fight for the cause of peace, unity and Africa's progress.

The other awardees, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings and Mrs. Osei-Opare, were both recognised for their contribution to youth, women and children's development.

With the exception of President Nana Akufo-Addo, who received a citation, the other awardees were robed academically to signify their new status and the honour done them.

In response, the Zambian President, Hichilema, said he was grateful to the VVU for recognising him as he sought to improve the living conditions of his people.

African universities, he said, should continually work assiduously in meeting their mandate – addressing the needs of the society in every field of human endeavour.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said he was deeply humbled by the citation given him, adding that it would serve as a motivation to spur him on for more positive actions for the benefit of the society.

Former President Kufuor urged the VVU not to lose focus, but remain glued to its avowed educational principles and core values of excellence, integrity and service.

