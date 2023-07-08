ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo honoured

Education Akufo-Addo honoured
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Valley View University (VVU), Ghana's first private and chartered University, has honoured five distinguished African personalities for their immense contribution to society's development.

They are President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia, who received an honorary doctorate degree, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who was given a citation, and former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who also received an honorary doctorate degree.

The rest are Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, a former First Lady, who was awarded with an honorary doctorate degree, and Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Ghana's Chief of Staff.

The awardees were recognised for their exemplary leadership, and for playing varied roles in their respective endeavours to enhance the cause of humanity.

Professor William Koomson, the VVU Vice-Chancellor, said the University and society in general were grateful to the personalities for their selflessness, commitment to duty and for embarking on numerous life-changing programmes.

772023114133-osjvm0x442-cccd903b-86d8-48b8-894d-f453596507d6.jpeg

These include good governance, health, education and infrastructural growth, women and children's development, mentorship and democratic development.

In decorating the Zambian President, Prof. Koomson said: “You have become a beacon of hope for the Zambian people.”

“Your bold steps in combating corruption is remarkable,” the Vice-Chancellor noted and lauded the President for working for the betterment of his people.

For President Nana Akufo-Addo, a citation presented to him acknowledged his resolve to promote democracy and good governance.

He was also commended for injecting massive resources to transform Ghana's educational sector, especially the implementation of the 'Free Senior High School (SHS)' Programme.

The Programme, since its implementation in 2017, has benefited about 1.6 million students.

Former President Kufuor was also honoured for upholding democratic principles during his tenure, and his fight for the cause of peace, unity and Africa's progress.

772023114133-qvlxpcb543-955fb442-acc9-4b04-8c7b-676c4ff4986f.jpeg

The other awardees, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings and Mrs. Osei-Opare, were both recognised for their contribution to youth, women and children's development.

With the exception of President Nana Akufo-Addo, who received a citation, the other awardees were robed academically to signify their new status and the honour done them.

In response, the Zambian President, Hichilema, said he was grateful to the VVU for recognising him as he sought to improve the living conditions of his people.

African universities, he said, should continually work assiduously in meeting their mandate – addressing the needs of the society in every field of human endeavour.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said he was deeply humbled by the citation given him, adding that it would serve as a motivation to spur him on for more positive actions for the benefit of the society.

Former President Kufuor urged the VVU not to lose focus, but remain glued to its avowed educational principles and core values of excellence, integrity and service.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Ghana, Zambia sign agreements to deepen ties Ghana, Zambia sign agreements to deepen ties

2 hours ago

Chief remanded over alleged fraudulent sale of land at Oyibi Chief remanded over alleged fraudulent sale of land at Oyibi

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo honoured Akufo-Addo honoured

2 hours ago

Lawyer and proprietress jailed over adoption freed Lawyer and proprietress jailed over adoption freed

2 hours ago

JACQUES DEMARTHON AFP Police officer accused of manslaughter denies threatening teen with 'bullet in t...

15 hours ago

Shortage of gas supply cause of power outage in parts of Ghana Shortage of gas supply cause of power outage in parts of Ghana

16 hours ago

Were interested in results, not essay writing – CACG reacts to OSPs half-year report We’re interested in results, not essay writing – CACG reacts to OSP’s half-year ...

16 hours ago

Dont patronise unregistered, unlabelled baby diapers – Ghanaians told Don’t patronise unregistered, unlabelled baby diapers – Ghanaians told

16 hours ago

Ive not married twice – Nana Akomea I’ve not married twice – Nana Akomea

More News...
body-container-line