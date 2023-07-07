ModernGhana logo
Shortage of gas supply cause of power outage in parts of Ghana

The power outage experienced this evening Friday July 7 is caused by shortage of gas supply.

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) said gas shortage from Atuabo Gas Processing Plant and the West African Gas Pipeline has plunged parts of the country into darkness this evening.

According to the statement copied ModernGhana News, the situation has created a supply gap of 650MW at peak time.

"Every effort is being made to restore gas supply from Atuabo. As the situation improves power will be restored to affected customers," the statement issued by the Corporate Communications unit has assured.

