Payment to food suppliers to begin July 17 – Bryan Acheampong

Members of the National Food Suppliers Association, who have been passing the nights at the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) since Tuesday, July 4, to demand payment of GH¢278 million owed them, will finally receive their payments.

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, revealed during an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM that he engaged with the association members on Thursday, July 6 and informed them that the payment process has already commenced.

He added that the first instalment is expected to be disbursed on Monday, July 17, 2023.

“Luckily, there has been a reconciliation and payment is being processed for them and it will be paid to them starting July 17. I can assure you that from July 17, those who have supplied and have been cleared will be paid their money,” the Agric Minister told Selorm Adonoo.

He further emphasized that the payment is not out of the aggrieved members protest but it was something the government had already put in place and that the protest only forced the government to disclose the payment date publicly.

“There was no need to have the protest for these people to be paid from July 17, they are not being paid because they have protested because we had the timelines on when they were going to receive the money and the protest has only forced us to come out to tell them the date for the payment and so I told them today that it was not because of the protest that they were being paid.”

-citinewsroom

