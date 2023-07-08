31 Health Workers Receive Covid-19 Presidential Excellence Awards In Atebubu

Some 31 health workers in the Atebubu-Amantin municipality have received the Covid-19 Presidential Awards at a ceremony in Atebubu.

Welcoming recipients to the event, the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Edward Owusu expressed his gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the recognition of the sacrifices of the health staff during the period and thanked them for their selflessness.

The Bono East regional director of health Dr. Fred Adomako Boateng traced the trajectory of Covid-19 in the region since the first case was reported at Yeji on May 28, 2020 adding that the pandemic had varied implications for the country.

He said the decision to award recipients is a well thought out one since it will motivate others to always put in their best.

The Bono East Regional Coordinating Director Mr. George Padmore Mensah who deputized for the Regional Minister said 424 health workers were nominated for the awards in the region.

Quoting the former United Kingdom Prime Minister Sir Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill, Mr. Padmore Mensah said the greatest asset of any nation is the health of its people and thanked the awardees for their dedication to duty.

Mr. Victor Adjomah who spoke on behalf of his colleague recipients thanked the President for the recognition.

Present were the Atebubu-Amantin municipal Director of Health Mrs. Emelia Dela Kpodo and the Bono East regional Information Officer Mr. Paul Desmond Tutu.