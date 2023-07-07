Organised Labour suspends planned nationwide strike after intervention of Council of State, presidency

Organised Labour of Ghana has announced the suspension of its planned nationwide strike slated to commence on Monday, July, 10, until further notice.

The decision has been taken today, Friday, July 7, following the intervention of the Council of State.

Organized Labour on June 26 declared a nationwide strike action commencing Monday, July 10, to demand the reinstatement of the three union leaders whose appointments were terminated by the Management of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd, following their decision to exercise their constitutional right to join a trade union.

Following the declaration of the strike action, the National Labour Commission summoned the Leadership of Organized Labour and Management of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd to appear before it on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

At that meeting Management of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd requested the Commission to allow it to engage Organized Labour to resolve the matter in dispute.

Although there were fruitful engagements between the two parties initially, Management of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd later withdrew their offer to reinstate the dismissed staff after they had issued an apology as requested.

Dismayed by this development, Organised Labour was ready to proceed on strike on Monday until the intervention of the Council of State and the involvement of the presidency.

In a press release, Labour Union informs the public that it has agreed to temporarily suspend the planned nationwide strike for the Council of State to try and resolve the matter.

“At the end of the meeting with the Council of State, based on the assurances of the Council of State, Organized Labour agreed to suspend the planned nationwide strike scheduled for Monday, July 10, 2023, to allow the Council to work with Government and other key stakeholders to resolve the matter.

“Organized Labour Leadership have, however, agreed to meet on July 17, 2023, to review the feedback from the Government and Council of State to guide its next steps including the immediate enforcement of its original nationwide strike action.

“By this intervention, therefore, the planned nationwide strike action by Organized Labour of Ghana scheduled for Monday, July 10, 2023, is suspended, subject to the feedback from Government and Council of State,” parts of the release from Labour signed by TUC Secretary General Dr. Anthony Yaw Baah said on Friday.

Read the full release below:

ALL ORGANIZED LABOUR GROUPS

Dear Brothers/Sisters

SUSPENSION OF NATIONWIDE STRIKE ACTION

As you are aware, on June 26, 2023, Organized Labour of Ghana declared a nationwide strike action commencing Monday July 10, 2023 to demand the reinstatement of the three union leaders whose appointments were terminated by the Management of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd, following their decision to exercise their constitutional right to join a trade union.

Following the declaration of the strike action, the National Labour Commission summoned the Leadership of Organized Labour and Management of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd to appear before it on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. At that meeting Management of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd requested the Commission to allow it to engage Organized Labour to resolve the matter(s) in dispute.

The National Labour Commission granted the request of the Company and directed both parties to appear before it on Wednesday July 5, 3023 with a report of their deliberations.

After extensive deliberations on Wednesday, July 4, 2023, between the parties under the chairmanship of the Hon. Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd offered to reinstate the three local union leaders subject to the three union leaders submitting letters of apology. This feedback was subsequently reported to the National Labour Commission later the same day by the Hon. Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and confirmed by both parties.

Based on this understanding, the Commission further directed both parties to meet on Thursday July 6, 2023 and put the settlement agreement together for submission on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. When the parties met to finalize the settlement agreement, to the utter dismay of the Organized Labour Leadership, Management of Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Ltd withdrew their offer with the reason that they did not have the mandate to commit to its earlier mandate.

On Friday July 7, 2023, at the instance of the Council of State of the Republic of Ghana, a meeting was convened with Organized Labour Leadership to delve into the matter and assist with its resolution.

At the end of the meeting with the Council of State, based on the assurances of the Council of State, Organized Labour agreed to suspend the planned nationwide strike scheduled for Monday July 10, 2023 to allow the Council to work with Government and other key stakeholders to resolve the matter.

Organized Labour has, therefore, agreed to suspend its planned nationwide strike action scheduled for Monday July 10, 2023. Organized Labour Leadership have, however, agreed to meet on July 17, 2023 to review the feedback from the Government and Council of State to guide its next steps including the immediate enforcement of its original nationwide strike action.

By this intervention, therefore, the planned nationwide strike action by Organized Labour of Ghana scheduled for Monday, July 10, 2023, is suspended, subject to the feedback from Government and Council of State.

We salute the working people of Ghana and wish to request everyone to be on standby.

Yours fraternally,

FOR: ORGANISED LABOUR OF GHANA

SECRETARY-GENERAL

Dr. Yaw Baah

Cc:

THE CHAIRMAN, COUNCIL OF STATE, ACCRA

HON. MINISTER, MINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND LABOUR RELATIONS, ACCRA

EXECUTIVE SECRETARY, NATIONAL LABOUR COMMISSION, ACCRA