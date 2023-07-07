Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid tribute to Moshood Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election on the 25th year of his demise.

In a Twitter post on July 7, Tinubu said Abiola was "a true hero" and "champion of democracy" whose "legacy endures."

The post reads in part, "Today, our nation honors the sacrifice and example of a true hero, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, 25 years after his sad demise.”

The president described Abiola as “A true champion of democracy, his courage and integrity, complete dedication to public service, exemplified the highest ideals of our great nation. His legacy endures and his message of hope echoes still. May Allah SWT grant him mercy and increase his rewards."

Abiola ran for president in 1993 on the platform of the Social Democratic Party.

While he was widely believed to have won the election, the results were annulled by the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

Abiola's historic run is believed by many to have represented the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians for democracy and good governance.

Though Abiola died in custody in 1998, his vision of a new Nigeria free from military dictatorship eventually came to pass with the return to civilian rule in 1999.

He remains a symbol of the struggle for democracy in Africa's most populous nation.