ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Your legacy endures —​​​​​​​ Tinubu remembers late Moshood Abiola on 25th posthumous anniversary

Social News Late Mashiod Abiolaleft and President Bola Tinubu
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Late Mashiod Abiola[left] and President Bola Tinubu

Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid tribute to Moshood Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election on the 25th year of his demise.

In a Twitter post on July 7, Tinubu said Abiola was "a true hero" and "champion of democracy" whose "legacy endures."

The post reads in part, "Today, our nation honors the sacrifice and example of a true hero, Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, 25 years after his sad demise.”

The president described Abiola as “A true champion of democracy, his courage and integrity, complete dedication to public service, exemplified the highest ideals of our great nation. His legacy endures and his message of hope echoes still. May Allah SWT grant him mercy and increase his rewards."

Abiola ran for president in 1993 on the platform of the Social Democratic Party.

While he was widely believed to have won the election, the results were annulled by the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

Abiola's historic run is believed by many to have represented the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians for democracy and good governance.

Though Abiola died in custody in 1998, his vision of a new Nigeria free from military dictatorship eventually came to pass with the return to civilian rule in 1999.

He remains a symbol of the struggle for democracy in Africa's most populous nation.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

20 minutes ago

Shortage of gas supply cause of power outage in parts of Ghana Shortage of gas supply cause of power outage in parts of Ghana

39 minutes ago

Were interested in results, not essay writing – CACG reacts to OSPs half-year report We’re interested in results, not essay writing – CACG reacts to OSP’s half-year ...

39 minutes ago

Dont patronise unregistered, unlabelled baby diapers – Ghanaians told Don’t patronise unregistered, unlabelled baby diapers – Ghanaians told

39 minutes ago

Ive not married twice – Nana Akomea I’ve not married twice – Nana Akomea

1 hour ago

Twitter to sue Meta over copycat Threads App, claims misappropriation of trade secrets Twitter to sue Meta over ‘copycat’ Threads App, claims misappropriation of trade...

2 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill: Ghana is a sovereign state; respect us —Ntim Fordjour fires Diplomatic Community Anti-LGBTQI+ Bill: ‘Ghana is a sovereign state; respect us’ — Ntim Fordjour fire...

2 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Oral sex is not iIllegal —Atik Mohammed slams Ursula Owusu Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Oral sex is not iIllegal’ — Atik Mohammed ‘slams’ Ursula Owusu

2 hours ago

Im the only one who can win Greater Accra, Central, Western and Volta Regions for NPP —Alan ‘I’m the only one who can win Greater Accra, Central, Western and Volta Regions ...

2 hours ago

Samuel Bryan Buabeng, Presidential Staffer Law will take its course in Gyakye Quayson’s criminal case; AG won't reverse — P...

2 hours ago

Anti -LGBTQI+ Bill: Its not a human right; Itll have bad consequences on the country —Deputy Education Minister Anti -LGBTQI+ Bill:’ It’s not a human right; It’ll have bad consequences on the ...

More News...
body-container-line