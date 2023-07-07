Twitter to sue Meta over ‘copycat’ Threads App, claims misappropriation of trade secrets

Twitter is preparing to sue Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, over its recently launched Threads app.

It claimed Meta has systematically misappropriated Twitter’s trade secrets and intellectual property.

In a letter sent to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, July 5, Twitter alleges that Meta hired dozens of former Twitter employees over the past year and assigned them to develop the Threads app, a copycat of Twitter’s core functionality.

Twitter asserts that these employees retained access to Twitter’s confidential information and trade secrets, which they then used to accelerate the development of Threads, amounting to violations of state and federal law.

“Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information,” the letter states in part.

The letter, reviewed by Modern Ghana News, was sent by trial lawyer Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on behalf of Twitter.

“Meta is expressly prohibited from engaging in any crawling or scraping of Twitter’s followers or following data,” the letter further specifies.

Find full copies of the two paged letter below;