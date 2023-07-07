ModernGhana logo
Speaker Bagbin summons Adutwum, Bryan, Ofori-Atta over debt owed food suppliers

Speaker Bagbin summons Adutwum, Bryan, Ofori-Atta over debt owed food suppliers
Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has summoned the Ministers of Education, Agriculture, and Finance to appear before the House to explain government’s indebtedness to the National Food Suppliers Association.

The ministers are Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Bryan Acheampong, and Ken Ofori-Atta.

The directive follows an appeal by Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa to the House to invite the ministers to brief the House on how the government intends to settle the over GH¢270 million debt to the food suppliers.

The food suppliers have been picketing at the office of the Buffer Stock Company in demand for their money.

“As the leader of this House, it is important that I keep drawing your attention as the representatives of the people so that you can properly represent the interests of your constituents,” Bagbin said.

“Now this is where we are. So I agree that the Business Committee should schedule for the three ministers to appear before the House. The three ministers are the Ministers of Finance, Food and Agriculture, and Education. They will tell us why the challenge,” Bagbin said.

The Speaker said this would enable the House to assist the Executive in addressing such challenges, adding that “that is why we are establishing a committee on ways and means.”

