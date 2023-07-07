ModernGhana logo
“I was shot 1983 and nearly died because of NPP tradition”—Boakye Agyarko

Boakye Agyarko, a presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has described a terrifying gunshot he suffered in 1983 that almost cost him his life.

According to Mr. Agyarko, in the chaos of an attempted coup, he was shot six times.

He said the gunshot left a deep wound injury on his back, a scar from the incident which he still has.

“I have been in the NPP tradition for 42 years. I was shot and nearly died because of politics and the NPP tradition.

“Aside from being a coordinator of the National Students Union, I was deeply involved in politics and criticized the military rule, which made me a target,” Boakye Agyarko stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

According to him, on that fateful day, he was shot alongside 48 others but divinely was the only survivor who was even released after their bodies were deposited at the 37 Military Hospital.

“A nurse on duty at the time who gave me her name as Lily Tamakloe was the one who detected I was still alive. So she informed the doctors and I was immediately rushed for surgery. I was not put on any anesthesia because the doctor told me that could have killed me,” he stated.

The former Minister of Energy indicated that he stayed in the hospital for almost three months and had to flee the country upon the advice of a high-ranked soldier surgeon, Dr. Akpaloo.

“I had to undergo some surgeries in the US to ensure my full recovery and for two years, I was living but dead, and from those experiences, I just learned to keep mute about certain things,” he emphasised.

