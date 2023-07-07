‘Legendary’ — Six prominent Ghanaians celebrate birthday today in rare coincidence

In an unprecedented coincidence, six prominent Ghanaians from diverse fields are celebrating their birthday today, Friday, July 7.

“This is what you call a legendary birthday list! Wow!,” exclaimed George Quaye, renowned Ghanaian actor and media personality, on Facebook.

The six celebrants are:

•Amandzeba Brew, award-winning Ghanaian highlife singer known for hit songs like 'Aben Wo Ha' and 'Me Do Wo'.

•Adjetey Anang, acclaimed Ghanaian actor and director known for starring in popular movies such as 'Perfect Picture' and many other captivating movies.

•Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, Editor-in-Chief of the Ghanaian investigative newspaper 'The New Crusading Guide' who has been instrumental in uncovering many high-profile corruption scandals.

•Anas Aremeyaw Anas, undercover investigative journalist known for exposing corruption among public officials and institutions. His work has led to many reforms in Ghana.

•Zionfelix, influential Ghanaian entertainment blogger and TV host known for promotoing African music and reporting on celeb news.

•Angel Town, manager of award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie known for hit songs like ‘Adonai’ and ‘Oofeetsɔ’. He has helped propelled the rapper to become a leading artist in Ghana's music industry and Africa at large.

“Happy birthday Gentlemen. God richly bless you all!,” George Quaye added.

The coincidence of these high-achieving Ghanaians sharing the same birthday has sparked excitement and celebration on social media as many have commented under George Quaye’s post, sharing their amazement.